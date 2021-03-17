By McDonald Chipenzi

NO GRADE 12 & ITS EQUIVALENT NO NOMINATION: A CLOSED DOOR FOR THOSE WITHOUT G12 & ITS EQUIVALENT BUT ONLY HIGHER EDUCATION QUALIFICATIONS.

ECZ confirms and reassures that without Grade 12 and its equivalent WHICH is not certified by the ECZ (Education), ECZ (Elections) will not accept your nomination with or without Higher education qualifications.

Therefore, No Grade 12 and its equivalent, NO higher education qualifications will be accepted at NOMINATION

The Constitutional Court guided and now the ECZ (Elections) and ECZ (Education) has also reaffirmed, therefore do not go to court but go back to school and get the G12.

The courts do not give school certificates but judgements it is only the school that does give school certificates.

So go back to school not to the courts.

I submit.