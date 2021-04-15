APRIL 15, 2021

Information and Broadcasting Services Minister DORA SILIYA says there is NO law that stops public workers from belonging to a political party in their private life.

Speaking when she addressed teachers at Kabulonga Girls Secondary School in Lusaka today, Ms. SILIYA said serving Government workers however cannot do partisan politics in their work places.

She said this is despite having the right to belong to political parties of their choice in their private lives.

Ms. SILIYA said those who have political ambitions are given the option of resigning from public service to join active politics.

She said civil servants also have a right to vote for any candidate of their choice without being harassed.

And Ms. SILIYA said the state of a nation at any given time is a result of the education given to learners.

She has urged teachers to inspire the learners to ascend to positions of influence in life and help prepare them to be self-reliant.

Ms. SILIYA said learners should be given the same chance to succeed in life as Government’s agenda is to provide education to all.

Meanwhile, Kabulonga Girls secondary school headmistress AGNES SALUMAYI said an invitation was extended to Ms. SILIYA as she is a former pupil so that she can find a way of assisting address challenges faced by the school.

Mrs. SALUMAYI said the school Hall is dilapidated and that there is need for general renovation of the school. S