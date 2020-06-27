UPND deputy spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the Standing Orders Committee of Parliament has no legal backing to change rules of the house to suit what those who are supporting Bill 10 want.

And Mweetwa says President Edgar Lungu should fire Dr Chitalu Chilufya to pave way for investigations like they he fired Emerine Kabanshi as Minister of Community Development.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka yesterday, Mweetwa, who is Choma Central UPND member of parliament said government chief whip Brian Mundubile’s arguments that Standing Orders Committee could not meet to extend the life of Bill 10 because the house was on recess due to COVID-19 do not hold water.

He said during the same period of COVID-19, other parliamentary committees were meeting to discuss parliament issues.

Mweetwa said it had now become abundantly clear that Bill 10 died on June 4 as agreed by both PF and the UPND.

“Ourselves, the UPND and the Patriotic Front and the management of Parliament [agree] that Bill 10 lapsed on the 4th of June. Now the contestation is about the powers of the Standing Orders Committee sitting 20 days after Bill 10 lapsed, as to whether they do have that power in terms of section 149 of the Standing Orders of parliament and if they do have such power, if it is exercisable to extend a life of a Bill that had lapsed or died 20 days earlier.”

He said the agenda the PF were pushing on Bill 10 was not tenable.

“If a Bill lapses, collapses, dies on the 4th of June, 20 days later you sit and then purport to resurrect and extend its life when the life was already lost; it is unattainable,” Mweetwa emphasised.

“If they insist to panda on this trajectory, we may be left with no option but to seek legal redress for interpretation before the right forums, because we have an obligation as citizens and as member of parliament.”

He said the PF underhand methods could not be allowed to go ahead.

“As it is now, there is no law which empowers the Standing Orders Committee of parliament to begin to give life to a bill that lapsed, that is illegal. Standing Orders Committee has no legal backing to change rules of the house to serve what those who are supporting Bill 10 want.”

Mundubile on Thursday acknowledged that time for Bill 10 elapsed but the Standing Orders Committee had powers to extend it.

He said Bill 10 had not died by the lapsing of time.

Meanwhile, Mweetwa said there should be no sacred cows in the application of the law.

He said President Edgar Lungu should fire health minister Dr Chilufya as he was facing corrupt charges.

“Having witnessed recent occurrences in this country, when those who are close to President Lungu such as ministers are facing charges of corruptions, they continue serving in their portfolios as if nothing has happened. This is strange. Given that in the past, when Honourable Emerine Kabashi was facing charges to do with abuse of social cash transfer, she was fired. And she is now a back bencher,” Mweetwa said.

“We hold the view that in line with the requirement of the law; equality before the law and non-discrimination in the application of the law, especially to do with the fight against corruption, there should be no sacred cow. What happened to Emerine Kabashi should happen to Dr Chilufya. We are calling on President Lungu to fire Dr Chilufya.”

Mweetwa further thanked young people for putting more pressure on government to address issues affecting them.

He said youths were not asking for money or handouts but good governance.