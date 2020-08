NO MORE K750 MASK FINE – POLICE IG

By Rick Nchito

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has with immediate effect directed the suspension of the K750 fine and arresting of members of the public disregarding Covid 19 preventive measures such as wearing of masks.

The Police Chief says it has come to his attention that some officers who were deployed on the streets to enforce Covid19 rules have been abusing this provision.