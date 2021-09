NO MORE SCANDALS AT MOH AS LONG AS I REMAIN MINISTER THERE – SYLVIA MASEBO

By Chamuka Shalubala

NEWLY appointed Health Minister Sylvia Masebo says there will be no more scandals at the Ministry of Health as long as she remains a Minister there.

In an interview, Tuesday, Masebo said stories of corruption, expired drugs, among other scandals, would now be a thing of the past in the Ministry of Health.