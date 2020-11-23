NO NEED FOR HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE IN VOTER REGISTRATION CENTERS IN RURAL AREAS – KAMPYONGO

HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Stephen Kampyongo says there is no need for heavy police presence in voter registration centres in the rural areas as that has potential to intimidate prospective voters .

Kampyongo who is on a tour of Muchinga says more police officers will however only be deployed in urban areas where there are reports of unruly political cadres attempting to disrupt the voter registration exercise.

He warns political party cadres to refrain from unruly conduct as the law will not spare anyone found destabilizing the ongoing Mobile voter registration exercise.

Kampyongo was speaking when he checked on the voter registration exercise at Kasangala and Kanakashi primary schools in Shiwangandu District in his constituency.

And Kampyongo has assured the residents that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is addressing the challenges of inadequate man power and equipment urging those registering not to be discouraged.