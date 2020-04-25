By Smart Eagles

Zambia did not record any positive COVID-19 case out of the 226 tests conducted in the last 24 yours, health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has said.

Dr Chilufya has also disclosed that 5 more patients have been discharged bringing the cumulative number of cases to 84, 3 deaths, 42 recoveries with active cases standing at 39.

Speaking at the latest COVlD-19 update,Dr Chilufya said cumulatively a total of 4,963 tests have been conducted with 2,912 completing the 14 days quarantine.

Dr Chilufya said there is therefore need to adhere to the given guidelines subject to certification by public officials failure to which public events such as church gatherings will not be allowed.

He said the guidance given by the President was very clear on the need to exercise strict social distancing as he announced that a scalable approach will be applied depending on how the pandemic evolves.

“Its important to act in solidarity with your families and the country to avoid unnecessary travels in order to avoid community spread” he emphasized.

He said determining the extent of the diseases is a key metric in determining strategies of reopening sectors of the economy.

0n the ongoing mass screening, Dr Chilufya said 6 points in makeni have since been set up for screening and said many other parts in Lusaka will be screened to eliminate community spread.

Dr Chilufya also thanked Emmasdale and Chaisa residents for complying with health authorities during the massive screening and encouraged others to emulate such patriotism in order to effectively conduct the exercise.

On the recruitment of health officials, Dr. Chilufya said over 500 health officials have been recruited in the ongoing excersise to ensure that the directive by President Edgar Lungu is archived.

And finance minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu who was speaking at the same event said the effects of the COVlD-19 are severe on the economy.

He cited the tourism and transport sectors as being severely affected and said measures to sustain business is paramount in making sure that the economy remains viable to meet various economic obligations.

Dr Ng’andu said there is need now to adapt to the situation while finding solutions carefully both immediate and long term to keep the economy running amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

He has appealed to sector players to begin to think seriously on how the country’s economy can be sustained at various levels in a multisectoral approach.