Zambia has for the 3rd day not recorded any new COVID-19 case, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has confirmed.

Speaking to the media during the he 16th COVID-19 update, Dr Chilufya announced that one more person has been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 3 with active cases now standing at 35, and that over 5 000 cases still remain on surveillance while all the 36 cases are doing well under the watchful eye of health experts.

Dr Chilufya disclosed that 280 public alerts were recorded and none tested positive and have been sent home and further said 1,544 people have successfully completed the 14 day quarantine period and have been discharged.

“Statistics look encouraging and promising but it’s not time to relent” he said as he emphasized the need to heed to all the health guidelines such as social distancing and avoidance of unnecessary travels.

And Dr Chilufya has declared the new residence at the University of Zambia Great East Road campus as a quarantine centre for truck drivers bringing various goods in the country.

“We have come up with a mechanism working with ministries of communication and transport, home affairs to ensure that there is minimal disruption of trade and commerce” he said.

In ensuring that Trade and commerce continue, Dr Chilufya said the government has come up with a mechanism to ensure that there is the minimum disruption of movements of trucks through the borders.

He, however, said stringent measures have been enforced to ensure that there is increased surveillance and announced that due to the reported positive COVID-19 case in Malawi, the screening will be enhanced in Eastern Province at the Mwami border.

Global Covid-19 Cases 1224940 Confirmed 66502 Deaths 253823 Recovered

Zambia Covid-19 Cases 39 Confirmed 1 Deaths 3 Recovered

USA Covid-19 Cases 311656 Confirmed 8454 Deaths 14828 Recovered

Spain Covid-19 Cases 130759 Confirmed 12418 Deaths 38080 Recovered

Italy Covid-19 Cases 124632 Confirmed 15362 Deaths 20996 Recovered

China Covid-19 Cases 81669 Confirmed 3329 Deaths 76964 Recovered