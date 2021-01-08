NO ONE CAN FORCE ME TO FIRE A MINISTER – LUNGU
“Those pressurizing me to do so are wasting their time”
As you are aware, Iam under pressure from the opposition to fire some people in my cabinet for the imaginary corruption cases that people have against them; but let me put it clearly today that no one will force me do so not until the courts finds them guilt, President Lungu has said.
Speaking in Chililabombwe this afternoon (in reference to Dr Chitalu Chilufya’s multiple financial scandals) when he addressed PF supporters, President Lungu said the $17,000,000 scandal cannot be dealt by him but by the secretary to the cabinet where permanent secretaries report to. “As long as I remain president, I will never fire any of my ministers or government official for imaginary corruption accusations”, he said.
Nobody indeed can force you to fire a minister but you also can not stop anyone from expressing their views on the suitability ,conduct and performance of your ministers most of whom are criminals and totally unsuitable for the positions they occupy. You can not fire them because birds of the same feather flock together. You are worse than them.
KABOLALA NIKABOLALA INDEED. IF SOME ONE STOLE MONEY FROM A POOR WIDOW WHAT DO YOU EXPECT FROM HIM FIRING HIS FELLOW KABOLALA. MWEBANTU AWE NAKANA.
Indeed no one can bite the finger that feeds him.