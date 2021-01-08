NO ONE CAN FORCE ME TO FIRE A MINISTER – LUNGU

“Those pressurizing me to do so are wasting their time”

As you are aware, Iam under pressure from the opposition to fire some people in my cabinet for the imaginary corruption cases that people have against them; but let me put it clearly today that no one will force me do so not until the courts finds them guilt, President Lungu has said.

Speaking in Chililabombwe this afternoon (in reference to Dr Chitalu Chilufya’s multiple financial scandals) when he addressed PF supporters, President Lungu said the $17,000,000 scandal cannot be dealt by him but by the secretary to the cabinet where permanent secretaries report to. “As long as I remain president, I will never fire any of my ministers or government official for imaginary corruption accusations”, he said.