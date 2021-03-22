21/03/2021

UPND Mandevu constituency Aspiring MP Mr George Mapara has charged that no one can vote for PF under the current political and Economical Hullabaloo.

Mr Mapara said many youths are hungry and angry because of high unemployment levels which has led to hunger in the community and a normal youth who is unemployed or his business is struggling can’t afford to cast a vote on the ailing PF government.

Mr Mapara appealed to the youths and women in Mandevu constituency to vote for UPND and President HH on the 12th, August/2021 as UPND will prioritise the affairs of the youths and women in the country.

Mr Mapara said this when he joined UPND NMC member Mrs Grace Chivube commonly known as mama G, UPND Ngwelele ward Aspiring councillor Mr Boyd Khondowe and UPND Kabanana ward Aspiring councillor Mr chongo were they visited 3 Kabanana based branches until late in the evening.

And UPND NMC member Mrs Grace Chivube commonly known as mama G said time has come for the people of Zambia to liberate themselves by doing the right thing on the voting day. Mrs Chivube reminded the people of Kabanana ward in 3 branches not to Judge PF in 2 days just because they have offered you a bag of mealie meal but judge them for 10 years they have been in power without addressing many challenges the people have been facing.

And UPND Kabanana ward Aspiring councillor Mr Chongo encouraged the youths and women to mobilise more and vote in numbers on the 12th August elections because it is a special day for the people of Zambia to liberate themselves from the poor leadership of PF government.

Mr Mapara said if given an opportunity by the people of Mandevu constituency, he will make sure that the people of Mandevu are well represented and development shall be brought to the people.

Mr Mapara is amongst four UPND Aspiring candidates notably Mr Ross Josphat Kasikili, Mr Isidore Tetamashimba and Mr Aaron Mulope meanwhile the fifth candidate Mrs Harriet Bwale withdrew from the race due her busy schedule beyond her control.

@UPND MEDIA TEAM