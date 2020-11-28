By Brightwell Chabusha

The Electoral Commision of Zambia (ECZ) says it has increased the number of officers and voter registration kits across the country to ensure that there is smooth registration of citizens.

Speaking at a media briefing today, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano says this has been done to effectively capture more people.

Mr Nshindano has also announced that the commission has extended operational hours in many registration centres, adding that Civic centers across the country will, however, operate for 24 hours.

Mr Nshindano has also warned people that are attempting to register more than once to stop, stating that it is not possible to vote more than twice even if the system mistakenly registers them twice.

He has added that if caught in the act, the said people will be arrested.

And Mr Nshindano has appealed to citizens to observe health guidelines as they gone to register as voters.

Meanwhile, Mr Nshindano has announced that in phased 1 of the exercise, ECZ has managed to register 2,704,426 people.

He has, however, mentioned that the commission cannot give exact figures per region until the registration process is done.

He has also hinted that for now, there are no plans of extending the voter registration execise.