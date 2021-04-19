NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW INCLUDING HH

My office as Lusaka Province Minister has been furnished with images of young people gathering at the residence of Mr Hakainde Hichilema in the thick of the night on Sunday.

I find the images disturbing and distasteful because they point at the ongoing abuse of young people for selfish ends.

Mr Hichilema has continued to take advantage of young people’s gullibility to perpetuate his false relevance in Zambian politics.

It is sad that as he was subjecting young people to a cold night, he himself was enjoying the warmth of his large mansion and him, his wife and his children were safely tucked in. Mr Hichilema could not even allow the youths to enter his yard to enjoy the comfort of his expansive lawn and he kept them locked out at the gate.

This behavior should be condemned as it is inhuman and goes against basic human tenets.

The youths who camped at Mr Hichilema’s gate should realize that they are been used by a greedy person whose main occupation is to enter State House to satisfy his bruised ego.

As Lusaka Province Minister, I wish to reiterate that law enforcers in the Province will not sit and watch one man use young people to create anarchy in the Province.

What happened at the Hichilema’s last night was an illegal gathering and there are laws that can be invoked to deal with such.

Mr Hichilema should realize that no human shield can protect him from State if and when the State decides to capture him. It is for his for his own good to obey instructions issued by the State and not to be seen to be antagonizing institutions set up to provide law and order. Even I as Minister, if I am summoned, I have to obey the instruction, what about an ordinary person like Mr Hichilema whose only popularity can be felt in Bweengwa Constituency in Monze?

It is unfortunate that Mr Hichilema wants to overstretch his perceived popularity and draw public sympathy using young people who should be channeling his energies into productive things.

Hon. Bowman Lusambo

Lusaka Province Minister