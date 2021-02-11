No One Should Intimidate You in Munali – PF Boss Tells Chrispin Chiinda

…as he encourages him to continue mobilizing ahead of the 12th August, 2021 general elections.

LUSAKA, Thursday, February 11, 2021 (SMART EAGLES)

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has encouraged PF Munali Constituency aspiring Member of Parliament Chrispin Chiinda to go ahead with his mobilization campaign in the constituency and should not be intimidated by anyone in his quest.

And Hon Mwila who is PF Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has said no one can stop Mr Chiinda from mobilizing because the party only wants to adopt popular candidates on the ground.

The Secretary General said this earlier today when Mr. Chiinda paid a courtesy call on him at the ruling party Secretariat.

Hon Mwila said his Office is aware of the negative sentiments being peddled against Mr Chiinda but stated that Munali belongs to the people and therefore, any popular candidate should not be distracted from mobilizing.

He said the PF will not tolerate any form of infighting over who should contest the Munali parliamentary seat as the leadership is watching closely and knows who already has a following of the people.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chiinda thanked the PF Boss for having an open door policy to engage with members of the party such as himself and for warmly welcoming him to the Secretariat.