NO ONE WANTS TO KILL HH, I DIFFER WITH HIM PURELY ON POLITICS, HE IS MY BROTHER – ANTONIO MWANZA

First, I want to put it on record that neither me nor PF are planning any ill on Mr. Hakainde Sammy Hichilema. No one wants Mr. Hichilema dead. Of what value will the death of Mr. Hichilema bring to me or the PF?

For the record, I have nothing personal against Mr. Hichilema. Our differences are purely political.

I have known and worked with Mr. Hichilema for years. In fact, when Mr. Hichilema joined politics in 2006, he found me in UPND and i was very instrumental to his ascendancy to the office of UPND Presidency. I have done a lot of things for Mr. Hichilema which I am not interested to reveal here. To me he is nothing but a brother whom I strongly differ with politically and not personally.

My message in the video is very clear and is based on The Law and not on personal hatred or ill feelings towards Mr. Hichilema. According to the Constitution of Zambia, treason is punishable by death. That is not me, it is the law. So if any one has a problem with that, they must deal with the law and not me.

It is clear that UPND has nothing to offer; they have no message, no manifesto so the only thing they spread is hatred, malice, lies and bitterness. They are petty and dangerous.