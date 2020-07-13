Contact: UPND Sesheke MP, Romeo Kang’ombe.

Email: [email protected]

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NO ONE WILL STOP US FROM CAMPAIGNING ANY WHERE IN THE COUNTRY



We have noted threats from little attention seeking boys in the Patriotic Front like Kelvin Sampa and Bowman Lusambo on the life of Hakainde Hichilema and his supporters. Last week Patriotic Front youth chairperson Kelvin Sampa declared Kasama a ‘NO GO AREA’ for Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND.



Personally I am ready to move around the country with Hakainde Hichilema and I dare the PF to try and disrupt any of our meetings. As free citizens of the country we are free to move and hold meetings any where with or without Covid19. We are fully aware of plans by some criminals to cause anarchy and chaos in the country so that a state of emergency can be declared as a way of postponing the 2021 general elections but we shall not allow this to happen. PF must leave Zambia in peace the same way they found it. Instigating violence against your own people because of a simple ‘booing’ shows lack of political maturity. Even great leaders of the world have been booed before. A leader must be tolerate and must be slow to anger.



As National youth leader of the Ruling party, we expect Kelvin Sampa to put the plight of the youths first as opposed to using them as disciples of violence. The youth of Kasama need jobs and business empowerment not to be used by criminals for self agendas. I challenge Kelvin Sampa to a live debate on the plight of the youths in the country and the failed bill 10 because this is what youths need. By the way why didn’t Bowman and Kelvin declare Lusaka and Kasama a ‘NO GO AREA’ for the gassers but instead they are quick to do that on innocent people. It’s simple they don’t care about the people they are only interested in protecting their ill gotten wealth. They are quick to do that on Hakainde Hichilema because he is a threat to their hold to power and corruption.



The PF must know that times have changed, it’s no longer Hakainde Hichilema and UPND versus the PF but the people of Zambia versus PF. It’s the people who are angry with PF bad governance and corruption. It’s the people who are angry with the PF for infringing on their rights and freedom. It is the people who are angry with the PF for taking away powers from the police and giving it to cadres. It is the people who are angry with high taxes and the cost of living because government contracted loans which just ended in pockets of selfish and greedy politicians. It is the people who are angry with the giving of national resources like Mukula and gold to foreigners. No will divert the attention of people from these issues. Zambians want answers why they are still experiencing load shedding despite investing millions of dollars from the EURO bond into the power utility company. If PF think they can run away from all these issues by instigating violence and tribalism they are wrong.



We appeal to the people of Zambia to defend this country from agents of the devil who want to cause anarchy because they have failed to rule. PF officials have amassed so much wealth at the expense of the poor Zambians whom they promised a better life. Today they want to use poor jobless youths to defend their wealth through violent activities. Youths must say no to being used by criminals who have no heart for them. We shall go without fear to tell our youths to demand for Jobs not pangas, to demand for empowerment not killing fellow Zambians. Time is up for PF, together with the Zambian people we shall thwart the their plans of holding on to by causing anarchy and chaos in the country. As UPND we are eager to develop and unite the country.

Abashi intimidation

© UPND MEDIA TEAM