NO OTHER LEADER CAN MATCH ECL- GBM

Former UPND Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba says President Edgar Lungu must be re- elected at all costs because he is a smooth operator.

Mr. Mwamba said President Lungu had gone an extra mile to transform the country.

He was speaking during a virtual rally in Lusaka today.

Mr. Mwamba said all countries across the world were badly affected by the effects of the COVID pandemic.

He said President Lungu had pledged to pay Mopani Copper Mines employees their dues despite the challenges because he took a bold decision.

Mr. Mwamba said President Lungu had also recapitalized the Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ).

He the PF would continue empowering the youth in the Country to cushion the challenges they were facing.

Mr. Mwamba cautioned the youth not to be swayed by the opposition that were promising impossibilities.

He said President Lungu had taken Konkola Copper Mines and Mopani Copper Mines to protect jobs as foreigners would fire and hire Zambians at will.

Mr. Mwamba said Zambians must understand that experienced politicians left UPND because they understood that leadership was with President Lungu.