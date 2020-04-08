Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has suspended payment of rentals for three months as the country goes through lockdown period, reports Asa Manda.

President Mnangagwa has declared 90 days of lockdown and unlashed the ruthless military to enforce the declaration.

In a statement made available to Zambian Eye, the Zimbabwe leader commonly referred to as Crocodile has directed landlords and landladies who have already collected rentals to return the money in full by 10th April 2020.

The Zimbabwean leader has warned those who will not abide by the directive of stern action. He says the directive is aimed at ensuring that citizens have money to use as they stay home.

The rentals are for Residential, Shops, and farms.

Zambia is says it is also exploring the idea to have payment of rentals suspended during the COVID19 time.