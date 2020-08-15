NO PERMANENT ENEMIES IN POLITICS AS KALABA MEETS FORMER VICE PRESIDENT GUY SCOTT

At the peak of political machinations of who should succeed late Republican President Michael Sata, there were sharp differences between the then Vice President Guy Scott and Mr. Harry Kalaba who were both on different camps.

But an exclusive photo obtained by KBN TV, shows Mr. Kalaba, President of the Democratic Party (DP) flanked by Mr. Nedson Nzowa, DP National Chairperson meeting Dr. Guy Scott.

Political pundits are seculating that the DP Leader has made peace with the former Veep seeing that the two held different views on who should have succeeded the late President MCS and had not been seen together since.

This is the second picture this week in which the DP leader has been captured with people of political influence.

Mr. Kalaba was earlier in the week spotted with Former Finance Minister Felix Mutati and PF’s Kelvin Bwalya Fube popularly known as KBF.

Kalaba is on record of wanting to put in place a people driven pact with like-minded people who represent the aspirations of the people of Zambia.

It remains to be seen who else will emerge as part of what seems to be political momentum in the PD camp ahead of the 2021 presidential and general elections.

