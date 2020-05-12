Minister of Local Government Dr Charles Banda says no restaurants or Casinos will be allowed to operate as bar.

Dr Banda says any such place that will be found selling beer to its clients risk having its license revoked.

Speaking at a media briefing today, Dr Banda said casino and restaurant owners must not take advantage of the situation to operate outside the confines of their licenses.

President Edgar Lungu on Friday 8th May, 2020 directed the re-opening of some businesses in a bid to ensure that the country’s economy continues to operate amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Banda received K100, 000 donation towards the fight against corona virus from National Breweries Plc and disclosed that councils countrywide will not relent in ensuring that businesses that have been allowed to operate do so in accordance with public health guidelines.

He said those whose business have not yet been allowed to operate should not feel victimized saying government would have wanted all the business to be reopened so that people return to work but that the situation now does not allow.

And Dr Banda has refuted media reports that he asked businesses to be paying the Council for certification before they are allowed to operate.

He clarified that business owners will have to engage the Local Authorities and deal with issues depending on what they will agree.

And, National Breweries Managing Director Martin Makomva said the Covid -19 has negatively affected the economy.

Mr. Makomva said his company has made the donation to help government fight the pandemic.