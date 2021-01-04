NO RETREAT, NO SURRENDER, I WILL CHALLENGE GARY NKOMBO, VOWS MOONGA

Mazabuka Central Constituency Aspiring Member of Parliament Kizzy Moonga says he takes exception to a statement by some women in UPND endorsing incumbent Gary Nkombo as the preferred candidate for the seat in the 2021 General Elections.

Byta FM Staffer Evans Liyali reported earlier last week from Mazabuka that UPND Constituency Chairlady Eli Mutinta gave the endorsement when the party received over 60 defectors from the Patriotic Front (PF).

Mutinta advised those seeking to challenge Nkombo to wait for their time.

She says that Nkombo is a pillar in UPND and represents the people of Mazabuka effectively hence the need for another mandate.

In response, Nkombo welcomed the endorsement and described it as a Christmas gift.

He, however says that his candidature is still subject to the entire adoption process stressing that an endorsement is an adoption.

But Moonga, who is also a former Bank of Zambia Assistant Procurement Manager, says the statement by the Chairlady is misleading and does not represent the views of people in the constituency.

“This statement is not only illusory but highly misleading to the people of Mazabuka Central Constituency as the handful of people who attended the function at which this pronouncement was made do not, in any way represent the views of the people,” remarks Moonga.

He adds that the women’s statement was reckless and issued with a view to sway the mindset of the people of Mazabuka central constituency to think that a parliamentary candidate has already been identified and selected.

Moonga (in picture) charges that the directive by the Constituency Chairlady that those wishing to challenge the incumbent MP should stop is an affront to individuals’ right to exercise their democratic rights.

“It is an assault on the UPND intraparty democracy, an act of intimidation and a blatant violation of the constitution of Zambia number 2 of 2016 article 60 (3) (b) which states that A political party shall not engage in or encourage violence or intimidate its members, supporters, opponents or other persons,” says Moonga.

He adds that the incumbent MP has done his best for Mazabuka Central Constituency during the last 15 years but his performance is open to public scrutiny, further pledging not to withdraw his interest to contest.

“…I, therefore, wish to submit that I will defy the call for me to withdraw my candidature.

“I will not withdraw, under whatever circumstances, from exercising my democratic political aspirations in the Mazabuka Central constituency parliamentary election, It is a No Retreat, No Surrender for me,” vows Moonga.

He has also cautioned against any attempt to use corrupt means to adopt a predetermined parliamentary candidate as this will backfire in a very devastating manner.

“The ultimate power does not lay with the small group which adopts parliamentary candidates but the entire constituency electoral college,” counsels Moonga. S