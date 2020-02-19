PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu will not declare a State of Emergency for now as he is banking on Zambia to volunteer information which may lead to the arrest of suspects involved in the current crime wave.

President Lungu has also deployed the Zambia Army and Zambia Air force to help in curbing crime in Lusaka and other places in Zambia.

Speaking through his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, President Lungu warned of consequences against Zambians taking the law in their hands by inflicting harm on fellow citizens and destroying institutions meant to serve them.

President Lungu says Zambians should allow the Police and the courts to handle suspects.

He has also warned opposition political players against using the serious crime currently prevailing in the country to score political points.

President Lungu says he expects patriotism from citizens and political players.