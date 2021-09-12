By Prophet Hermes Elisha

Those calling for the continuation of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, please hold your peace sirs.

We don’t need cadres in the church. Let the church be the church again and not a political tool to sing choruses for the politicians.

Stand up and be counted as the voice of the people. Offer sound counsel in form of checks and balances in the affairs of the nation.

No more handouts for vuvuzela Pastors. Concentrate on preaching the true gospel to the masses and build the body of Christ once again without compromise.

Political ambitions can not dictate the direction of the church. Bury your ambitions of recognition with the political powers and let the church be independent.

What good did the past ministry do to the Nation? If not just being told what to say and do. With all the corruption and injustice exhibited by the past regime, where was the voice of the Minister of Religious Affairs?

Infact by the same ministry in government, the church became an accomplice to injustices of the past government