No Tonga can stand in Lusaka, Nkandu Luo tells Bizwell Mutale, charges him to stand in Tongaland

Fisheries Affairs Minister Professor Nkandu Luo who’s also PF Munali constituency Member of parliament has advised the party’s national Mobilization committee member, Bizwell Mutale to cast his eyes on any constituency in Southern Province where he hails from and not Munali where she is a legislative representative.

Professor Luo has said a Tonga, a tribe Mutale belongs to, should not seek for a parliamentary seat in Lusaka but in Tongaland.

Bizwell Mutale is eyeing for the adoption of Munali constituency and has been buying councillors and local constituency officials with huge amounts of money and gifts of vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles.

“Let Bizwell Mutale go and stand in Pemba where he says he comes from, what is he scared of? In PF a Tonga cannot stand in Lusaka”, Luo told some PF campaign officials.

Max Chongu recently warned Mutale that he must not think Munali constituency is Pemba where he can donate thousands of bags of mealie meal. Early last year Mutale shocked the nation when he declared that no Tonga would be President of Zambia.

“I want to say and say it very clearly, no Tonga shall be President of Zambia until PF allows it because President Edgar Lungu is the only capable man to be President of Zambia”, said Mutale who himself is a Tonga.