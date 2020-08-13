By Koswe Editors

Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano says the Commission will not extend the voter registration exercise beyond October.

And Nshindano further says ECZ will not reschedule the voter registration exercise for the 2021 general elections despite the continued increase in Covid-19 cases.

The ECZ boss has since advised all Zambians to ensure they follow the ECZ time table of voter registration for them to take part in the process ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Meanwhile, Nshindano says the commission is still engaging political parties to find a lasting solution to the nomination fees for candidates in the 2021 general elections.