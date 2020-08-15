PATIENTS needing Dialysis at the University Teaching Hospital, (UTH) have been stranded since Tuesday due to lack of water to run the machines, Byta FM has learnt.

Dialysis is a medical procedure of removing waste and excess fluids from the blood when the kidneys stop working properly, often through diverting blood to a machine where it is purified.

Thabo Kawana is on a three times per week dialysis prescription at the UTH, but he describes the absence of the service since Tuesday as life threatening to patients.

Kawana tells Byta FM News exclusively, that he has already started experiencing restless nights and swelling on his feet due to the rising water levels in his body.

He is one of hundreds of patients in Lusaka that need Dialysis three times a week and adequate water supply to the unit is a must.

Kawana charges that the hospital should invest in competent human resource at the water treatment plant to detect and rectify faults and ensure continuous supply of the much needed water.

Meanwhile, UTH Director of Clinical Care and Diagnostics Services, Dr. Alex Makupe has confirmed that management is aware of the problem and is working at rectifying it.

Makupe explains that there is burst pipe underground within the UTH water supply network which management is working at replacing to resume dialysis services tonight.

He adds that the fault has nothing to do with Lusaka Water and Sanitation Company, but an internal reticulation problem that has led to the failure to fill the tanks at the Dialysis Unit.

Makupe also clarifies that the hospital has not lost any patient during the period and is committed to restarting services at the unit.

Lusaka Water and Sanitation Company Public Relations Officer, Nshamba Muzungu also clarified that the utility has been prioritizing supply to the UTH.

