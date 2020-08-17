NO WIND OF CHANGE IN ZAMBIA BECAUSE PF IS DOING A GREAT JOB EVEN HH IS AWARE – TIZA MUKUKA

I can assure you my fellow Youths there is No wind of Change and You only change Government when you see no progress.

Let’s criticize and give praise where it’s due. The PF Government infrastructure development initiative in key sectors of the economy such as Health, Energy and Education must be commended. It forms a great foundation for any future serious government.

I just did my research to avoid following hearsay by these desperate people who want to Assume power.

In the last 2years PF Government has employed 15,209 health personnel.

From the time PF assumed office there was less than 800 000 people in the formal sector, less than 700 000 people in the informal sector less than 500 000 people in the domestic sector today when you look at surveys in the labour forces we have over 1.5million people who are on permanent jobs in the formal sector we have over 1.5 million people on permanent jobs in the Informal sector and over 1million people in the domestic sector these are figures that can be verified by the central statistics office, these are jobs the PF Governenment promised the people.

Every year the PF Government have been employing on average 3000+ teachers, on Average 1000+ police officers.

In 7 Yearss years the PF Government has built 2400 housing Units just in one ministry thats Ministry of Home Affairs



These are unprecedented records the PF Government has made in a period of 8years which must be commended by every well meaning youths.

Youths!