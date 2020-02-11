NO ZAMBIAN WILL SUCCEED TO CHANGE GOVT IN 2021 DECLARES PRESIDENT LUNGU.

Zambian President Edgar Lungu has declared that no Zambian will succeed to Change the PF government in 2021.

Speaking when he addressed Chilubi residents, President Edgar Lungu says there is no way any normal Zambian will vote out PF.

The head of State stated that even if many people voted against him and PF in 2021, they won’t succeed to Change government.