NO ZAMBIAN WILL SUCCEED TO CHANGE GOVT IN 2021 DECLARES PRESIDENT LUNGU.
Zambian President Edgar Lungu has declared that no Zambian will succeed to Change the PF government in 2021.
Speaking when he addressed Chilubi residents, President Edgar Lungu says there is no way any normal Zambian will vote out PF.
The head of State stated that even if many people voted against him and PF in 2021, they won’t succeed to Change government.
MY QUESTION IS: IS LUNGU NOW GOD FOR HIM TO SAY HE CANNOT MOVE OUT OF POWER.
He is telling you that you are nothing. You are cowards. You are stupid, docile. Zambians should be ready for bloodshed.
Of course we are scared stiff of what we have done. Lusambo says pf can’t leave the sweetness. Now his boss is vouch safing for him. It’s time that zambians came to the realisation that this regime should not be taken for jokers. They mean business.However is it not committing treason in advance by stating that people’s will for change will be resisted by all means.