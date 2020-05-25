CHIVUTA STUCK IN THAILAND DUE TO LOCKDOWN, HIS CLUB NO LONGER PAYS HIM

Thai-based former Zambian international midfielder Noah Chivuta is stuck in the South-East Asian country that has been under lockdown since January.

The 36-year old plies his trade for Lamphun Warriorsc- a third-tier club – and reveals the club has stopped paying salaries for its players and staff making life difficult under lockdown that has been effected in the midst of COVID-19.

Speaking to South African website Soccer Laduma, the former Bidvest Wits, Supersport United and Free State Stars box-to-box midfielder says he would love to be with his family in Johannesburg during these difficult times.

“Things have gotten worse here because the lockdown started in January here. I told people when it started here and they were telling me that we will be okay and now they can all see what I was talking about,” he told the Siya crew.

“My family is there in Jo’burg in Florida. So, now we (he and his wife) are both locked. (She isn’t in Thailand) because of school for the kids, and because of the language barrier. At the moment, I would say I am stuck. Our league here starts in February and we thought things would have got better. Last month they confirmed that they are cancelling the league and said that maybe it can start again in September,” said Chivuta.

Chivuta has been a key figure in the Lamphun set-up since joining in 2019 from Bang Pa-in Ayutthaya FC and is contracted to until December.

“Now, there are no outgoing flights. There is no choice now. The clubs have said that they can’t be paying people who are not working. So, we are not getting money as well and that’s how terrible it is. You are on your own. That’s why I’m saying I am stuck. About the future, I don’t know, because they cancelled everything,” he added.

He becomes the second Zambian player based to reveal his frustrations under strict measures laid in countries abroad in the face of COVID-19 after defender Aaron Katebe of Real Kashimir in India.

Chivuta who has 35 caps for Chipolopolo and was part of the 2012 AFCON winning squad, arrived in Thailand back in 2013 as he joined Nakhon Ratchasima where he spent three-years before joining Attuthaya United then Bang Pa-in and finally Lamphun.

BolaZambia.com