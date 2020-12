NOBODY HAS OFFERED ME MONEY TO CONFRONT TAYALI

There’s a story being circulated on Social Media and WhatsApp groups that I was offered K100,000 to confront Tayali’s scheme to divide this country. That is false. I have no dealings with partisan politics. My record shows that very clearly.

I am a business man and not a politician.

The fact that Tayali is a cancer to our society and I deliberately chose to “chemo” him doesn’t mean I’ve been bought by anyone.

SMLtv