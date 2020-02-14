NOBODY WILL EVER COLLECT THE K250,000 REWARD.

The reason is simple.

The conditions are very clear. Anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of these so called “gassers” will be rewarded with a cash prize of K250,000.

The phrase “any information” is a fairly loose term. As noble as this gesture is by The Head Of State, it will not produce the results he wants. In order to establish the truth of this matter, one has to provide proof…but in the current scenario, there is no proof of anything. People are being accused of being gassers, but there is no direct evidence that can stand the litmus test of our courts of law.

Everything is hearsay, innuendo and half truths. When you stand in front of a Judge and say “I heard”…your testimony is weak and the accused can walk free….but if you have hard core evidence, beyond a reasonable doubt, then there’s a good chance that the accused can infact be convicted. As Denzel Washington said in “Training Day”…”It’s not what you know…but it’s what you can prove”

The quantification of this issue will come with great confusion. If you thought people were crazy before this K250,000 bounty was announced…. honey wait until people start bringing their ex- wives as suspects. I mean it’s a slippery slope folks and it will ignite more witch hunting expeditions than before.

In my view, no bounty is required or necessary. I love you Mr. President but this will exacerbate the situation.

The police are doing their job…as long as they are devout and honourable in their duties…the criminals that are terrorizing our communities will ALL be brought to their knees

SML

#CageThoseCriminals #250000