UPND CHILANGA 2021 aspiring candidate Charmaine Musonda on Saturday assured the UPND president, Hakainde Hichilema, that women are not going to allow the PF to stop him from setting foot in Chilanga because the area is his home.



Speaking after she hosted a luncheon for the chairladies from all the 10 wards of Chilanga constituency who dedicated the occasion to a Chilongolo ward Chairlady, Mrs Sara Njobvu, Ms Musonda said that the women in Chilanga stand strongly behind the president.



“Lelo bazimai tachita bwanji….? Takondwera, simwamene! Manje mukukondwera, tifuna kuti tiuze ba president kuti chani? Tipeleke ba president batu kuti? Ba president batu nibati? Ba HH, ayi? [ Today women what have we done? We are happy, not so? So with our happiness, what do we want to tell our president? Where do we need to take our president? Who is our president? HH, not so?] Today we are gathered here as the women of Chilanga, chairladies from all the 10 wards of Chilanga, we are gathered here today, and today, I stand here as the aspiring candidate of Chilanga [constituency] and I would like this message to go to my president to show him that we the women of Chilanga are standing firm and we stand strongly behind him. Nobody will come into Chilanga and tell us the UPND women that Chilanga is a no go area for the president”, said Ms Musonda

And Ms Musonda further assured the president that he can come to Chilanga anytime.



“We as Chilanga [women] want to assure our president…. this is his home, he can come into Chilanga at anytime he will not be stopped. We will not allow the PF to close Chilanga to the president….. Chilanga is a stronghold for UPND”, concluded Ms Musonda.