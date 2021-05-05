NOMINATION FEES FOR PRESIDENTIAL MUST BE PAID BY 9TH MAY AND I AM HERE CONSULTING WITH MY WIFE ON WHAT I SHOULD DO

===============

My estimate to be on the are about K400,000 because it is almost K100,000 to pay for nomination fees at ECZ (K95,000 to be deposited plus K5,000 for logistics). Then K30,000 to have the 100 supporters in all the 10 provinces (K300 x 10 ). This is just to be on the ballot.

I was thinking twice about contesting because I kind of wanted all the votes to go to President Lungu but I don’t think PF members (NOT ALL BUT MAJOR PLAYERS) are honorable so I am thinking I should just stand on my own.

The issue is resources and I know most of you are just good at talking and criticising. I am sure you will even be laughing that I have failed to raise the resources yet you complain about so many wrong things going on.

TRUTH BE TOLD, unless a miracle happens, I know I can’t win this election and if HH doesn’t play his cards well between now and 12th August, he is headed for another loss. But why should I contest?

Look…..🤔🤔🤔 in a democracy you need a sizeable number of people on the ballot to give people a choice instead of just two people. I know for sure I am the only guy that can stand between the two guys if I contest. I would give them a good run for their victory. So I will be contributing to DEMOCRACY

Besides that, it is will be a step ahead for me in my political career, I would have learnt the electoral process.

Apart from that, I can evidently assess my political position in the Country other than just being on Facebook.

Basically this is what I am discussing with my wife, but you can join in and help me decide, because at the end of the day, I have to make a decision.

I share this in humility and transparency, because that is who I am and I believe a good leader must be like that.

If you have good ideas, you can even call me on 0966888936

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO, PRESIDENT WAPA EASY!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!