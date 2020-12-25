NONE OF OUR POLICE OFFICER POINTED A GUN AT UPND LAWYER – ESTHER KATONGO

“Those are not our officers”

I would like to inform members of the public that the men who seem to be in police uniform pointing and threatening to gun down UPND lawyers are not our officers but unknown people, Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has said.

Reacting to pictures and the video that have gone viral showing police officers threatening to shoot lawyers, Ms Katongo has alleged that those were not members of Zambia police because all officers assigned were not given guns.

“Those are not our police officers and investigations have been launched to try to understand who they were and where they came from”.