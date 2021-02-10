North – East hegemonic privilege and sense of entitlement criminalizes HH’s constitutional entitlement to aspire for public office.

By David Zulu

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s person has been viciously assaulted and scandalized by people who claim that he is not fit to aspire for public office. State machinery, surrogates, tribalists, some church leaders, some traditional leaders and many hired people, have angrily ganged up against one man for simply expressing his democratic desire to run for the Republican Presidency. All kind of conspiracy theories and schemes have been advanced against one human being, but he has miraculously survived them all.

Here are some of them;

– Market fires

– Treason trial

– gassing

– privatisation accusations

– allegations of impropriety in purchases of private property (farms and houses), 30 years ago. This one led to the murder of two innocent citizens Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and Joseph Kaunda by Zambia Police.

Most outspoken opposition against HH come from individuals from the North – East ethnic bloc. Surprisingly there are more than a dozen Presidential aspirants from these two regions who are remarkably spared the harassment and insults HH is being subjected to. The question is why?

Here are some of the names of some aspirants from the North – East ethnic bloc vying for the Republican Presidency in August 2016.

You can add yours.

President Edgar Lungu – PF

Saviour chishimba – UPP

Chishimba Kambwili – NDC

Edith Nawakwi – FDD

Felix Mutati – MDC

Tilyenji Kaunda – UNIP

Harry Kalaba – DP

Nevers Mumba – NMMD

Dan Pule – CDC

Cosmo Mumba – NRP

Chilufya Tayali – EEP

Peter Sinkamba – GP

Fresher Siwale – NLP

Sean Tembo – GP

Wright Musona – ZRP

Nason Msoni – APC

Steven Nyirenda – NAREP

Andyford Banda – PAC

