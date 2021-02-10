North – East hegemonic privilege and sense of entitlement criminalizes HH’s constitutional entitlement to aspire for public office.
By David Zulu
UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s person has been viciously assaulted and scandalized by people who claim that he is not fit to aspire for public office. State machinery, surrogates, tribalists, some church leaders, some traditional leaders and many hired people, have angrily ganged up against one man for simply expressing his democratic desire to run for the Republican Presidency. All kind of conspiracy theories and schemes have been advanced against one human being, but he has miraculously survived them all.
Here are some of them;
– Market fires
– Treason trial
– gassing
– privatisation accusations
– allegations of impropriety in purchases of private property (farms and houses), 30 years ago. This one led to the murder of two innocent citizens Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and Joseph Kaunda by Zambia Police.
Most outspoken opposition against HH come from individuals from the North – East ethnic bloc. Surprisingly there are more than a dozen Presidential aspirants from these two regions who are remarkably spared the harassment and insults HH is being subjected to. The question is why?
Here are some of the names of some aspirants from the North – East ethnic bloc vying for the Republican Presidency in August 2016.
You can add yours.
President Edgar Lungu – PF
Saviour chishimba – UPP
Chishimba Kambwili – NDC
Edith Nawakwi – FDD
Felix Mutati – MDC
Tilyenji Kaunda – UNIP
Harry Kalaba – DP
Nevers Mumba – NMMD
Dan Pule – CDC
Cosmo Mumba – NRP
Chilufya Tayali – EEP
Peter Sinkamba – GP
Fresher Siwale – NLP
Sean Tembo – GP
Wright Musona – ZRP
Nason Msoni – APC
Steven Nyirenda – NAREP
Andyford Banda – PAC
What is your say?
This tells us from other provinces that our friends want to take lead by divide and rule . They are aheard of us in leadership and so they feel we are lesser tribes.
I don’t think it has to do with leadership, if that was the case dozens of lozis and lundas would have been jostling for political power too, they too are so acquainted with kingship and royal rule since time immemorial. I THINK ITS JUST SELFINESS AND A SENSE OF ENTITLEMENT.
*SELFISHNESS