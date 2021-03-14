Speaking during a meeting held in Kasama yesterday, provincial chairperson Godfrey Bwalya disclosed that the members have resolved to support and follow expelled leader Chishimba Kambwili in an event that he rejoins the PF or stands on his own.

Mr Bwalya said Northerners have never been in an alliance with the UPND on the ground, hence the decision from the provincial NDC members to announce that they cannot go into an alliance, citing selfishness in the UPND, among other reasons.

He said Mr Kambwili has North NDC chiefs back Kambwili, reject UPND alliance a large following in Northern Province such that they are not worried to make an alliance with the UPND, but that in an event that Mr Kambwili rejoins the ruling PF or stand on his own they will support and follow his direction.

Mr Bwalya was franked by provincial youth chairperson Nathan Mutale, provincial vice chairperson for mobilisation Harry Silwimba and other provincial members. -DN