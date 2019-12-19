[By Siabana Kelvin in Kasama]

POLICE in Northern Province have arrested seven suspected UPND members believed to have blocked the road using logs leading to an accident in which Mpulungu district commissioner Dennis Sikazwe’s vehicle was damaged.

And Kasama police have arrested two thieves behind a spate of thefts of household goods.

Northern Province commissioner of police Richard Mweene said the seven suspected UPND members were in police custody in Mpulungu awaiting court appearance.

The incident happened on December 5, around 22:00 hours on Chitimbwa road where the suspected cadres had blocked the road with logs.

Mweene said Sikazwe’s vehicle hit into the logs and it was extensively damaged but the district commissioner survived without any injuries.

Meanwhile, Mweene said the two criminals, who are ex-convicts, were terrorising Kasama residents stealing electronic gadgets and other household goods.

He said the two thieves were part of an organised crime syndicate.

He said the two thieves confessed that they resorted to stealing because they wanted to raise money for the festive season.

Mweene said the two thieves were targeting residential places like Mulenga Hills, New Town, Central Town, Mukulumpe and houses around the central business district.

He said the thieves stole items such as Flat Screen TVs, radios, and DVDs, laptops, desktop computers, decoders, home theatres and other electronic appliances.

Mweene identified the two thieves as Bright Kafula, 32, of Chisanga village in Senior Chief Mwamba’s area and Christopher Kanso, 29, of Winniberg compound.

He said the duo was nabbed following a tip by member of the general public.

Mweene said the Police were working week in and week out to maintain law and order.

He said the residents of the affected residential areas were living in fear and were having sleepless nights because of the two ex-convicts.

Mweene said after the police arrested the two criminals, the owners of the property came forward to the police station to identify their items.

He urged the people in Northern Province to work in collaboration with the police in order to reduce criminal activities.