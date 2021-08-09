NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE POLICE THWARTS ELECTION DAY MAYHEM

By Dante Bwalya

Police in North Western Province say they are aware that some political parties are planning to cause anarchy during the August 12th 2021 poll day.

North Western Province Police commissioner, Joel Njase has since warned political leaders against inciting the electorate to engage in violence

.

Mr. Njase says some political party leaders are inciting the electorate to go at polling Stations with offensive weapons allegedly to secure their votes.

He says should these political parties engage into violence police will not hesitate to use force on them in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, Mr. Njase has assured the media and the nation at large of security.