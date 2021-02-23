NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE YOUTHS CONGRATULATES HON MUTALE NALUMANGO ON HER APPOINTMENT AS VICE PRESIDENT OF UPND

As North Western Province Youths, we wish to send our Heartfelt Congratulations to our iron Lady former National Chairman Hon Mutale Nalumango on her meritorious Appointment as Vice President of the Mighty UPND.

We are delighted as Youths to learn about your appointment as the first female Vice President.

Your Commitment and Hardwork towards the growth of the party and the desire to see a better Zambia for all with equal opportunities has led to your deserving appointment as Vice President.

We want thank President Hakainde Hichilema for making an appointment on Merit.

We are confident that your appointment as Vice President will immensely benefit in the Mobilization of the party.

As Youths in North Western Province, we welcome and in full support of your appointment.

Congratulations Mama Nalumango.

Bruce Kanema

Provincial Youth Chairman

North Western Province, UPND.