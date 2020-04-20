President Edgar Lungu has replaced North western province commissioner of police Hudson Hamachila with his Luapula province counterpart Elias Chushi with immediet effect.

And President Lungu is disappointed that the Police Command in North Western has failed to secure GOLD reserves in the area.

Mr. Hamachila has been re-deployed to Police Headquarters in Lusaka.

The head of state says it is unfortunate that people have continued to mine Gold illegally when everyone knows that the mineral is strategic to national development.

President Lungu said this when he swore in newly appointed Luapula Province police Commissioner Chilije Nyirenda.

Others sworn in at the same event include former ZNBC Director General Richard Mwanza as Zambia’s High Commissioner to Ghana and former Commission of Police Operations Joyce Kasosa as High Commissioner to Kenya.

President Lungu also swore in Pandwe Lubamba as Chief Policy Analyst for Monitoring and Evaluation.