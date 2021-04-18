Western Province Minister Richard Kapita says North Western province has now become a Patriotic Front political strong hold.

Mr. Kapita has disclosed that come 12th August the PF party will win all the local government, parliamentary and presidential elections at provincial and national levels.

He says people in the region have realized that President Edgar Lungu is the only candidate who has shown character and leadership to lead Zambia in peace and prosperity.

The Western Province Minister who is in Mwinilunga says President Lungu has shown consistence in developing the nation without leaving anyone behind.

Mr. Kapita says even in areas where the president got less votes, he has continued to take development and is working with anyone regardless of their tribe, political affiliation, and region.

He has warned Zambians not to vote for people who do not have a heart for the country