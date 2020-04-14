By Christopher chisi

Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo has explained that he does not have the powers to instruct police officers to whip or arrest citizens who are abrogating law in as far as preventing the further spread of Covid-19 is concerned.

Speaking when he featured on 5FM’S special Program this afternoon Mr.Kampyongo says police officers are aware of who gives orders whenever they are conducting an operation and when to invoke minimum force.

Mr.Kampyongo has urged the police to execute their duties professionally while enforcing the measures aimed at preventing the spread of the disease.

The Home Affairs Minister guided that police should only apply minimum force when it is necessary to so do.

