By maiko zulu

NOT EVEN PROPAGANDA CAN CHANGE THE FACTS

It has come to my attention that there is an article in one of the major newspapers which seems to suggest that I among other musicians have ‘rolled the drum’ for the now famous K30m. Yes, I spoke to the writer of the article, but despite me taking time to give him my clear views on the subject, the article chose to give a propagandist connotation.

We have said over and over again and the young people have said it that the problems facing the youth including the artistes are beyond kindergarten appeasement which can only excite little minds. You can give anyone any amount of money but for as long as Corruption, Unaccoubtable Leadership, Unfair Taxation, Poor Education, Lack of Freedom of Expression, Lack of Respect For Human Rights among other issues tabulated in the #YouthCharter remain the backbone of our country today, nothing will change.

As I said, you cannot fix a septic wound with a band-aid.

#TheRevolutionWontBeTelevised