NOT EVEN SEER 1 MIRACLES, OR RANTS, OR HH MORNING PRAYERS CAN PUT HH AND UPND IN POWER IN 2021

===================

This is why I say, Garry Nkombo is smart, if he became UPND President, I would not mind working with him. For once someone is being objective, though I think it is too late for UPND to button up. President Edgar Lungu and his team are too far ahead for UPND to catch up.

You can’t have a child who goes to school and come back crying that he has been beaten by his friends and say you have a smart son.

UPND are always crying foul in everything including for the resignations of Councillors that they have been bought, why not buy some too.

I support President Lungu, they say, “Politics of the belly” why not do the same if you know that tulamichita ifilonda.

Don’t kid yourself ati, HH is in politics for charity otherwise he would have started NGOs, he also want some benefits.

Anyway, Garry Nkombo I am making a promise, if you takeover UPND, I will work with you, otherwise, HH has failed.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!