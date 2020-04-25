Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has clarified that nothing has changed in as far as public gatherings are concerned.

Ms. Siliya says there has been a misconception that Government has earlier banned church gatherings and has now allowed churches to start gathering.

She says contrary to this assertion, Government has continued to insist that all gatherings must meet all requirements as prescribed in Statutory Instruments 21 and 22 of 2020.

Speaking during the routine update on the outbreak of the coronavirus in Lusaka today, Ms. Siliya said in the case of church gatherings, various religious organisations opted to stop physical gatherings as a way of avoiding the spread of the disease.

Ms. Siliya said Government is optimistic that the status quo in as far as church gatherings will continue.

She appealed to all members of the public to strictly adhere to President Edgar Lungu’s directive of following all health guidelines whenever they decide to gather.

Ms. Siliya emphasized on the need for the public to have all gatherings of any kind certified with the relevant authorities beforehand.

“The key word in the President’s speech is ‘may’. Any gathering must still adhere to the safety measures given by the Ministry of Health and as we go along we will continue to be advised by the health experts,” she said.

Ms. Siliya said the measures prescribed by Government are scalable and may either be scaled upwards or downwards based on the advice given by health experts.

Meanwhile Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed in the last 24 hours Zambia did not record any new case of coronavirus while five COVID-19 patients have been discharged after posting two negative tests.

Dr. Chilufya said the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Zambia remains at 84, with three deaths, recoveries 42 and 39 active cases.

He said following the Presidential directive to have any gathering certified, his Ministry has placed on ground health workers who will ensure all guidelines are strictly followed.

The Minister said Government remains committed to stopping new infections by heightening surveillance and asked citizens to do their part by following safety measures.

“It is important to act in solidarity with your families and the country to avoid unnecessary travels in order to avoid new infections,” he noted.

On the ongoing mass screening, Dr Chilufya said testing will be scaled up around Lusaka and other parts of the country.

He said about 6 screening points in Makeni have since been set up and that many other parts in Lusaka will be screened to rid them of human to human transmission.

And Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu said the effects of the COVID-19 on the economy have continued to be harsh despite the pandemic being a health issue.

Dr. Ng’andu who cited the tourism and transport sectors as being harshly affected by the disease said there was need to come up with measures to sustain businesses in order to ensure that the economy remains afloat.

“During this difficult time we need to take measures that will ensure that businesses thrive even after the disease is long gone,” he said.

He said there is need to adapt to the situation while carefully finding solutions both immediate and long term to keep the economy running amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Ng’andu who appealed to the public to think of safe ways of conducting business said Coronavirus is not only capable of destroying the human race but businesses as well if conducted in a reckless manner.

Today’s update was also attended by National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili, Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo, Labour Minister Joyce Nonde Simukoko, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga.

Various organisations and institutions made donations to the Ministry of Health to enhance the fight against the coronavirus.

