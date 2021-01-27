By McDonald Chipenzi

NOTHING ILLEGAL OR IRREGULAR WITH Dr CHITALU CHILUFYA’S APPOINTMENT TO BUDGETARY COMMITTEE OF PARLIAMENT.

A number of write ups have been generated expressing disappointment at the decision of Parliament to appoint Former Health Minister Dr Chilufya to the portfolio budget committee of parliament.

Some are arguing that the appointment is irregular and illegal while others argue that Dr Chilufya has been awarded with another job.

Firstly there is nothing irregular, illegal and sinister with the appointment of Dr Chilufya to the Committee.

All backbenchers, save for ministers, are serving in one committee of parliament or the other regardless of whether they are accused of wrongdoing or even those in bail spending their fate in court.

Dr Chilufya is now a backbencher and is entitled to be appointed to any committee parliament deems fit for him to serve and in this case, fill the vacancy left by the elevated Raphael Mangani Nakacinda who was promoted to a ministerial position and cannot be sitting in a parliamentary committee.

Secondly, Dr Chilufya has not been awarded any job but just doing the ordinary work assigned to any backbencher MP.

So, there is no need to raise unnecessary dust about Dr Chilufya’s rerouting after being dropped from a Ministerial post.

I submit