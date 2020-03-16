MINISTER of Justice Hon Given Lubinda says that there is nothing odd about Cabinets involvement in the Constitution Amendment Bill 10 process.

Speaking when he appeared on the Sunday Interview Programme on ZNBC hosted by Grevazio Zulu, the Minister who is also Kabwata Member of Parliament said that Government has been a silent listener guarding the amendment process.

Hon Lubinda said that even though government has been a silent listener guarding the process all the views enshrined in the document came from the various players who attended the NDF.

“So for those who are saying the government was involved in the process yes government through the Ministry of justice was involved to the extent of guarding the process” Hon Lubinda said.

Hon Lubinda recollected how some Opposition UPND Members of Parliament debated very ferociously in 2016 to make amendments to the Constitution which led to 91 members of Parliament voting to amend the Constitution while 52 voted for no amendment.

Hon Lubinda said that Cabinet had spent three years listening to all the views on each and every clause that had been presented before making an official stance.

The Minister said the appointment of a Parliamentary Select committee on the Constitution Amendment Bill 10 by the speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini was within the law and Constitutional.