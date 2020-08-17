Press release

NOTHING WILL MAKE US FORGET OUR HARDSHIPS.

Women in Munali Constituency, say money and mealie meal will not make them forget the hardships and poverty PF government has inflicted on them.

They were responding to UPND Media Committee, member Chella Tukuta who asked them if they were going to forget all the hardships they are passing through once they receive donations from the Patriotic Front.

This happened this afternoon when UPND received more than 60 members from Patriotic Front, Forum for Democratic Development and Democratic Party.

Mr Chella told the ambassadors of Change that UPND is not a tribal party and no one should be misled because it embraces everyone and that can be seen from the structure of its National Management Committee including him and many others from eastern and the Northern part of Zambia

He expressed happiness when the ambassadors of Change agreed with him that no money or gift can make them forget their struggle to raise their family and also earn a descent living.

They shouted Don’t ‘Kulaba’ , ‘Sitizaibala’, ‘tatwaka labe’ meaning we will never forget what we passed through under the Patriotic Front government while they have turned themselves into beourgeosis using tax payers money.

Mr Chella narrated his stay in detention and encounter with UPND President Hakainde Hichilema , who risked his life by visiting him at the police station,where PF could have planned anything to harm him.

“If he was tribal would he have come to visit me a bemba? he risked his life because I know PF would have charged him with criminal trespass, am so indebted to him because he was by side when I was at my lowest,” said Mr Chella.

He said he was proud to belong to a Party that, puts the people and the country first, contrary to the Patriotic Front whose focus is power and to feed their bellies.

He also said President Hichilema possesses all qualities a leader needs and that is the kind of a President, Zambia needs.

“Meet HH in person and you will understand what kind of a person he is, this is why the PF are trying by all means to dent his image, but I want to tell you, that it will not work because those qualities he possesses are inborn,” said Mr Chella.

