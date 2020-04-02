Following the Government’s pronouncement of recruitment of doctors and paramedics, the ministry wishes to advise all interested applicants to send their application letters through electronic mail.

Note that the Ministry will not receive applications submitted in person.

This measure is aimed at promoting social distancing which is one way of protecting ourselves from contracting Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Note also that the application period is up to 30 April 2020, 17 hours GMT.

To apply, attach the following:

• Cover Letter

• Curriculum vitae

• Academic and Professional Qualifications

• National Registration Card (NRC) copy

• Current Practicing Licences (GNC/HPCZ)

• Phone Number and Email Address

To: [email protected]