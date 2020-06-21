By McDonald Chipenzi

As you may be all aware, Bill 10 was supposed to have died of suffocation due to its asthmatic conditions in March 2020.

This was after some efforts to resuscitate it were made in 2019 through a motion, again after it had gone into a comma early this same year.

However, the outbreak of Coronavirus during the resuscitation period became a last drop of poisonous substance in the lifeblood of Bill 10 and its survival was not guaranteed.

The outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic led to the dispersal of the chief mourners, ordinary mourners, pall-bearers and suspected witches and wizards of Bill 10 including the great great Auntie to Bill 10 as the virus detested mass gathering and demanded that all washed their hands in medicine water and apply social distancing and stay and work from home.

The situation was compounded by the demand from some suspected witches owed by Bill 10 who raised a points of order on whether or not it was in order to talk about the life history of Bill 10 and bury it before the litigation on some actions Bill 10 wanted to do were disposed off by the courts.

The suspected witch felt it would undermine the litigation process and was of the view that BILL 10’s burial awaited the outcome of the litigation process since some chief mourners wanted to escape some legal responsibility through the aid of Bill 10.

However, the presiding officer at the graveyard could not make a ruling and he also scampered for his life after declaring the presence of the virus at the graveyard.

Before the manipulative manuovres by the grand parent to and chief mourner of Bill 10, the law existed that required that before the grandparent to Bill 10 borrowed, he must have consulted the mourners, pall-bearers, suspected witches and wizards regardless but did not do so instead borrowed indiscriminately without consent from them leading to one of the concerned community member to litigate.

The body for Bill 10 remained attended to only by the chief mourner who later deposited it in the mortuary close to the graveyard awaiting postmorterm and further guidance on the burial from the Graveyard presiding officer

Bill 10’s burial is expected to be at the graveyard site where all evil BILLS, like Bill 10, have been buried.

However, when time came for the awaited burial for Bill 10, new issues emerged. The mortuary attendants were not read to proceed with the funeral and burial procession.

Chief mourner, pall-bearers, ordinary Mourners, suspected witches and wizards were to be oriented on how to conduct themselves at the mortuary and burial site to avoid the contracting and spreading the Coronavirus and chaos during the burial procession.

Unfortunately, while chief mourners were busy mobilizing the pall-bearers to the graveyard, the imported protective gadgets supposed to used at the graveyard were reportedly defective coupled with reported ignorance by some mourners, pall-bearers and suspected witches and wizards to use those not defective as confessed by one of the chief mourners.

As if that is not enough, some traditional leadership in whose land Bill 10 lived and to be buried have challenged one of the clothes (trousers) Bill 10 was wearing before being deposited into the mortuary.

They want interpretation of the colours of the trousers and whether those colours are similar to the clothes stolen in their chiefdoms but sold to Bill 10 before its death.

It is envisaged that one of the suspected witches and wizards would raise a point of order to Presiding at the graveyard whether or not it is in order to talk about the burial of Bill 10 before the chiefs are satisfied with the interpretation regarding the trousers Bill 10 is deposited with in the mortuary.

This will not only delay the burial for Bill 10 but send the funeral procession and chief mourners in further chaos and drama.

I have never seen such an acrimonious burial like this one for Bill 10.

I submit.