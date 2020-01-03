Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has become the latest senior government official to voluntarily surrender to have his salary cut by 20%z

Mr Chitotela has emulated Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata who was the first high ranking government official to publicly declare that she wants her salary cut following the example set by President Edgar Lungu.

The move is said to be in line with austerity measures being implemented by the PF government.

In a Facebook post, Mr Chitotela said he will be writing to the Secretary to the Cabinet to implement the salary cut.

“Public life is service above self and mostly it is imperative that those who have ought to share with those who do not have,” Mr Chitotela said.

“More also there comes a time that we at times need to make critical decisions to offer service to human kind. Such decisions must be taken swiftly for the good of mankind,” he said.

“I want to join my colleagues who have already made this decision and those that are yet to make in regards to the directive by the head of state to cut our salaries.”

He added, “I will be writing to the Secretary to Cabinet tomorrow instructing him to effect the cut on my salary with immediate effect.”